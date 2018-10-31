‘Defrizz the Grizz’ Alaya McCormick school fundraiser update

FORT ST. JOHN – B.C. – Students and teachers from the Energetic Learning Campus and North Peace Secondary School came together to raise funds to help support Alaya McCormick by raising $6000 and counting.

October 30th, 2018 students and teachers from both the ELC and the NPSS came together at the NPSS gymnasium to “Defrizz the Grizz” a fundraising campaign created to help fellow Grade 10 student Alaya McCormick. Monies raised are to help Alaya and her family with travelling and medical expenses as Alaya is battling stage three Lymphoma cancer.

When the initial call was put out to the faculty staff for the fundraiser, Mr. Brant Churchill and principal Mr. Pauls (NPSS Campus) agreed to participate by shaving beards if the efforts raised $1500.00. Mr. Phil Hiscock (ELC) agreed to shave his beard if the total made $3000.00

So far the total amount raised from ‘Defrizz the Grizz’ has surpassed the $3000, as donations are still being tallied. The count is currently $6000 which is a very successful amount that will help Alaya McCormick and her family.

