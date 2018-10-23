Defrizz the Grizz at NPSS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Student Body Council, has organized the “Defrizz the Grizz” campaign to raise funds for Alaya McCormick.

“DeFrizz The Grizz” was organized to support a student at North Peace Secondary School. Alaya McCormick was diagnosed with stage three cancer near the start of the school year.

“I personally found out through channels related to the boxing I had done years previous with Alaya and made it a goal to fund-raise for her as the first part of my administration”, said Kobe Gallagher-Tulloch.

In addition, the campaign is raising funds to shave the beards of prolific figures in the school community.

According to a post on the school’s website, Teacher Brant Churchill has already been confirmed to be shaving both his head and beard. Principal Randy Pauls has agreed to shave his beard should the school reach $1500, and ELC Teacher Phil Hiscock has agreed to shave should the school reach $3000.

Donations can go to the “Defrizz the Grizz” bins by the school office or online at https://ca.gofundme.com/defrizz-the-grizz-for-alaya