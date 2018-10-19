6 C
Fort St. John
MP Bob Zimmer and Chair of the Regional District Brad Sperling are standing on the Old Fort Road October 18, 2018 - MP Bob Zimmer
NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

Disaster Financial Assistance available for Old Fort residents

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province has made the Disaster Financial Assistance program available for residents of the Old Fort.

The DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers charitable organizations and local government bodies unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

If you would like to apply for DFA funding, residents of Area C and the Old Fort area have until January 17, 2019, to do so.  The application can be found online at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80% of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000. Applications can be made in more than one category.

