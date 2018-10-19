Disaster Financial Assistance available for Old Fort residents

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province has made the Disaster Financial Assistance program available for residents of the Old Fort.

The DFA is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers charitable organizations and local government bodies unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

If you would like to apply for DFA funding, residents of Area C and the Old Fort area have until January 17, 2019, to do so. The application can be found online at http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80% of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000. Applications can be made in more than one category.