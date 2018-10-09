Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Country Duo Doc Walker will bring their Acoustic Songs & Stories from the Heartland Tour to Fort St. John and the Lido Theatre this February.

Doc Walker, presented by Moose FM will perform on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Lido Theatre starting at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $40 plus fees and taxes.

Tickets go on sale Friday October 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Systems Sound Source or online at energetictickets.ca

With over 20 Top 10 singles in total, Doc Walker is one of the most recognized Canadian country acts of the past two decades. The group has received multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, CMT Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, Doc Walker has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.

Country legends Doc Walker released their new album, Weathervane. The first single from the new record, “Heart of the Heartland” pays homage to small town pride across the country.

Produced by Gavin Brown and Dave Wasyliw, and written by Chris Thorsteinson, Dave Wasyliw, Todd Clark, Gavin Slate, the song was inspired by hometown pride, fond memories of youth and continuing to find new inspiration in one’s roots, in this case, Portage la Prairie, Manitoba and Winnipeg, which has long been home for bandmates Dave Wasyliw and Chris Thorsteinson.

“Heart of the Heartland is about all of the lives that were lived, and all of the memories that were created in a now dying town. One man’s connection to the broken concrete and dilapidated structures that harbour the ghosts of his entire childhood, and his unshakable hometown pride,” says bandmate Dave Wasyliw. “In short, Weathervane is the record we’ve always wanted to make. We don’t set out in a specific direction when we start writing for an album. We write, and write, and re-write. Much like a weathervane, it’s almost as if we’ll lick our finger, and hold it to the wind to see if we are on the right track.”

