Drought conditions may continue into next year

Fort St. John, B.C. – While areas near Fort St. John and Dawson Creek have returned to normal, the provincial government says that streamflow levels in the rest of the Peace Region remain below normal after this summer’s drought.

Despite receiving some rainfall over the past few weeks, the government says that streamflows in central and northern regions of British Columbia are well below normal and continue to decline.

The Peace Region, which includes the drainage basins of the Pine and Murray Rivers, as well as Williston Lake, has been upgraded from a Level 2 to a Level 3 drought rating.

Level 3 drought conditions call for voluntary water-use restrictions from surface-water and groundwater users, including municipal, agricultural and industrial users.

Those Level 3 drought conditions are also being reported in the Upper Fraser East, Upper Fraser West, Nechako, Central Coast, and Middle Fraser regions.

The Liard River basin is currently at a Level 2 drought rating, while the Skeena-Nass and Stikine regions are still experiencing a Level 4 drought.

According to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, drought does not only have an effect on humans but also on wildlife. The Ministry also states if conditions do not improve by freeze-up, there is a risk of a drought continuing into next year.