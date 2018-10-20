9.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Home Election ELECTION DAY - Polls now open across Northeast B.C.
ElectionNews

ELECTION DAY – Polls now open across Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is voting day.  The polls are now open for the municipal election across B.C.  Polls will be open until 8 p.m.

For live results from the election, visit here:  https://www.energeticcity.ca/2018-municipal-election-results/.  Results will be shown once they are posted after 8 p.m. tonight.

In Fort St. John, there are 12 candidates vying to fill six seats on city council.

In Taylor, there are five candidates looking to fill council seats, with two mayoral candidates in the running.  Voting for the municipal elections will take place at the Fort St. John Legion and at the District Office in Taylor, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting for School District Trustees will be taking place at various locations across the district.
Here is a list of locations of where you can vote for School Trustees:
  • Zone 1 – Cecil Lake, Goodlow and Clayhurst – poll at Cecil Lake Community Hall
  • Zone 2 – Prespatou, Buick, Rose Prairie, Doig River First Nation, Blueberry River First Nation, North Pine, Montney and Wonowon – poll at Upper Pine School
  • Zone 5 Rural Poll – Upper Halfway, Halfway River First Nation, Wonowon (west), Charlie Lake, Pink Mountain, and north of Mile 225 on the Alaska Highway – poll at Charlie Lake Elementary School
  • Zone 5 – Residents of Fort St John – poll at the Royal Canadian Legion

Learn more about the candidates running in Fort St. John, by clicking here.

Candidates running for Fort St. John council in the 2018 municipal elections:

  • Trevor Bolin (incumbent)
  • Gord Klassen (incumbent)
  • Larry Evans (incumbent)
  • Bruce Christensen (incumbent)
  • Byron Stewart (incumbent)
  • Lilia Hansen (incumbent)
  • Tony Zabinsky
  • Justin Jones
  • Chuck Fowler
  • Jim Harris
  • Gabor Harris
  • Becky Grimsrud

Learn more about the two candidates running for Mayor in Taylor by clicking here.

District of Taylor council candidates in the 2018 municipal elections:

Advertisement
  • Rob Fraser (Mayoral incumbent)
  • Laura Prosko (Mayoral candidate)
  • Betty Ponto (incumbent)
  • Brent Taillefer (Incumbent)
  • Dave Lueneberg (Incumbent)
  • Sherry Davies
  • Michelle Turnbull

School District Trustees running in the 2018 municipal elections.

Advertisement

Trustee Electoral Area 1:

  • Melanie Edwards; Cecil Lake, BC
  • Madeleine Lehmann; Cecil Lake, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 2:

  • David Christie; Taylor, BC
  • David Scott – Moncrieff; Fort St. John, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 3:

Advertisement
  • Nicole Gillis; Hudson’s Hope, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 4:

Advertisement
  • Ida Campbell; Taylor, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 5:

  • Erin Evans; Fort St. John, BC
  • Helen Norma Gilbert; Fort St. John, BC
  • Darrell Pasichnyk; Fort St. John, BC
  • Jeff Richert; Fort St. John, BC
  • Bill Snow; Fort St. John, BC

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleGet to know the two candidates vying to be the next mayor of Taylor
Adam Reaburn

RECENT STORIES

Election

Get to know the two candidates vying to be the next mayor of Taylor

Chris Newton -
TAYLOR, B.C. – While this year’s municipal election in Fort St. John has been a relatively tame affair, things...
Read more
News

Ministry says construction beginning on temporary road access to Old Fort

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that work crews are starting to build...
Read more
News

Disaster Financial Assistance available for Old Fort residents

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province has made the Disaster Financial Assistance program available for residents of the...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Enbridge targets mid November to complete B.C. gas pipeline repair after...

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The company that owns the natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned earlier this month in central British Columbia says repairs...

The Fort St. John Elks are hosting a Short Track Interclub...

General municipal elections take place tomorrow

Addiction support discussed at the Community Couch Conversation

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.