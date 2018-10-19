6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 19, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The large fireball about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George after Enbridge's natural gas pipeline exploded on October 9th. Photo by Greg Noel/Twitter
Home Canadian Press Enbridge targets mid November to complete B.C. gas pipeline repair after blast
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Enbridge targets mid November to complete B.C. gas pipeline repair after blast

Canadian Press

VICTORIA, B.C. – The company that owns the natural gas pipeline that ruptured and burned earlier this month in central British Columbia says repairs should be complete by the middle of November.

Enbridge says in a statement that work to fix the 91-centimetre pipeline is underway, and subject to regulatory approval, it should be back in service in November under reduced pressure.

The pipeline ruptured on Oct. 9 at a rural location about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George, causing an explosion and huge fireball.

There were no injuries and the RCMP said it did not suspect criminal activity, but the cause of the blast has yet to be determined.

Enbridge says a second pipeline near the blast site was not damaged and it has been used to transport natural gas to southern B.C., on a reduced basis.

FortisBC, the utility supplying natural gas to about one million B.C. customers, says residential, industrial and institutional gas users should continue with conservation efforts.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board and the National Energy Board continue to investigate the incident.

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleThe Fort St. John Elks are hosting a Short Track Interclub Meet tomorrow
Canadian Press

RECENT STORIES

Election

General municipal elections take place tomorrow

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2018 General Municipal Elections will take place tomorrow, October 20. In Fort St. John, there...
Read more
News

Addiction support discussed at the Community Couch Conversation

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was an evening full of emotion, compassion and understanding on Thursday at the Lido...
Read more
News

City cancels evacuation alert for Sewage Lagoons

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has rescinded the evacuation alert for the City's...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

City cancels evacuation alert for Sewage Lagoons

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has rescinded the evacuation alert for the City's South Sewage Lagoons. The alert was...

B.C. Transit offering free bus and HandiDART service on municipal election...

NEAT’s 2018 Community Can donates over 600 jars to Peace Region...

video

Two Minutes with the Candidates – Tony Zabinsky

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.