Evans and Snow re-elected to School District 60's Board of Trustees
ElectionNews

Evans and Snow re-elected to School District 60’s Board of Trustees

Chris Newton
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Incumbent School District #60 trustees Erin Evans and Bill Snow have been re-elected.

Evans received the second-most votes of the five candidates running in the Zone 5 School Board race, getting 1,533, while Snow got 1,198.

Challenger Helen Gilbert was also elected to Zone 5 with 1,593, while candidates Jeff Richert and Darrell Pasichnyk were unsuccessful in their bids to be elected in Zone 5, gathering 877 and 778 votes respectively.

Incumbent trustee Ida Campbell was acclaimed in Zone 4, while newcomer Nicole Gilliss was acclaimed in Zone 3.

In the races for the two other School Board seats, Madeleine Lehmann was elected to the Zone 1 seat, and David Scott-Moncrieff was elected to Zone 2.

The full table of results can be found below.

School District 60

CandidateZoneVotesElected
Bill SnowZone 51198X
Jeff RichertZone 5877
Darrell PasichnykZone 5778
Helen GilbertZone 51593X
Erin EvansZone 51533X
David Scott-MoncrieffZone 214X
David ChristieZone 24
Madeleine LehmannZone 151X
Melanie EdwardsZone 110
Ida CampbellZone 4X
Nicole GillissZone 3X

Chris Newton
