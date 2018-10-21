Evans and Snow re-elected to School District 60’s Board of Trustees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Incumbent School District #60 trustees Erin Evans and Bill Snow have been re-elected.

Evans received the second-most votes of the five candidates running in the Zone 5 School Board race, getting 1,533, while Snow got 1,198.

Challenger Helen Gilbert was also elected to Zone 5 with 1,593, while candidates Jeff Richert and Darrell Pasichnyk were unsuccessful in their bids to be elected in Zone 5, gathering 877 and 778 votes respectively.

Incumbent trustee Ida Campbell was acclaimed in Zone 4, while newcomer Nicole Gilliss was acclaimed in Zone 3.

Advertisement

In the races for the two other School Board seats, Madeleine Lehmann was elected to the Zone 1 seat, and David Scott-Moncrieff was elected to Zone 2.

The full table of results can be found below.