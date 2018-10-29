-5.5 C
A student tries their hand at flying on the flight simulator as part of the WorkBC Find Your Fit program. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Find Your Fit comes to Dr. Kearney Middle School

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students were given the opportunity to explore career paths at the ‘Find Your Fit’ event at Dr. Kearney Middle School on Friday.

The event offered a wide range of hands-on displays featuring many career possibilities.

Hosted by WorkBC, the event aims to get students enthused about the workforce.

Christina Cressman, a tour presenter with WorkBC Find Your Fit says the program goes to different schools all around British Columbia, two schools a week, travelling to 40 cities.

Cressman said, “We come into the schools and set up for the whole school day and then stay open for the community session from 3 to 7 p.m. and we have about 12 different stations here. The stations show them an idea of different careers”.

Some of the stations included a 3-d printer, carpenter’s table, computer programing and even a flight simulator.

Students were also given the opportunity to use an Ipad station to access software that displays an up-to-date list of careers currently available in B.C.

“The main goal of this event is to get students thinking about post-secondary and what they want to do with their lives once they’re done school,” said Cressman.

The program started in October and finishes up in March.

For more information on Find Your Fit, you can visit https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour.aspx

Scott Brooks
