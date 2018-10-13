Fireworks to mark LNG Canada and Natural Gas Week in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John and other local groups will celebrate LNG Canada’s investment decision today with fireworks, kids activities and more.

The celebration will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 at Centennial Park. The event will include kids activities, an industry showcase, community BBQ, and fireworks at approximately 6:45 p.m.!

The City of Fort St. John is joining communities, cities, and regions across British Columbia in welcoming a positive investment decision from LNG Canada. This project, with a 40-year export license, will provide meaningful employment for thousands of individuals across the province.

“This is a game changer for our region, the Province of British Columbia, and our Nation. It will create substantial growth and investment in our future. The long-term sustainability of our region is dependent on the economic success of natural gas exploration, and production and this investment decision will allow the opportunity to further expand and diversify our services and industries for our future,” stated Mayor Lori Ackerman.