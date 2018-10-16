First residents allowed back into the Old Fort temporarily

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says the first 26 residents were allowed back to the Old Fort to gather belongings and winterize their homes.

The first people back were allowed to head back to the community temporarily to check on their homes and gather their belongings. The company R&R Rentals was hired by the Peace River Regional District to help manage access to the community. D. Bauer Mechanical Ltd. was also brought into winterize homes if the residents ask for help with that.

More residents will be allowed back to the Old Fort temporarily on Tuesday and Wednesday if it’s continued to be deemed safe by geologists and the Peace River Regional District.

Volunteers are also being organized Monday evening to help evacuees the rest of the week.