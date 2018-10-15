14.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 15, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nick Young posing before his match at the Tournament in Grande Prairie, A.B. on October 13. Photo by Justin Donally
Home Sports Fivestar boxers start season off on the right foot in Grande Prairie
Sports

Fivestar boxers start season off on the right foot in Grande Prairie

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – It was a good start for the members of the Fivestar Boxing Academy at a tournament in Grande Prairie over the weekend.

Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy ended up fighting exhibition matches.

They both managed to get some good ring time after a long layout.

Kaden Parent lost the split decision as he took the fight on short notice, only finding out about the match a couple of weeks prior.

Despite the loss, Coach Justin Donally was happy with Parent’s cardio performance.

Nick Young had his first fight of the season in the adult male division.

Young had a tough fight with a guy who had many years of experience and was unable to get the win.

Young got a unanimous decision and was close to finishing the 3rd round but the fight ended before he could get a knockout.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Donally was overly pleased with Young’s performance.

“He was in the finals at the nationals last year, he came off a loss so it was good to get him back in there”, said Donally.

Coach Donally and his team will be heading to the BC Emerald Glove Tournament on November 16 and 17 in Nanaimo.

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the situation around the Old Fort landslide
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies will wear pink in support of Women’s Cancer Awareness

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fort St. John Huskies will be...
Read more
Sports

Curling season delayed until late October

Scott Brooks -
Fort St. John, B.C. - The start of the curling season in Fort St. John will be temporarily delayed until...
Read more
Sports

Northern Strikers U17 Girls win silver in Edmonton

Scott Brooks -
Edmonton, A.B. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U17 Girls had a busy weekend during the first tournament...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Literacy Society officially launches Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society announced today that it has launched the Fort St. John and the surrounding...

RCMP investigating possible pedestrian hit and run

Nitro FMX World Tour returns to Dawson Creek this January

video

Two minutes with the candidates – Jim Harris

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.