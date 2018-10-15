Fivestar boxers start season off on the right foot in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – It was a good start for the members of the Fivestar Boxing Academy at a tournament in Grande Prairie over the weekend.

Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy ended up fighting exhibition matches.

They both managed to get some good ring time after a long layout.

Kaden Parent lost the split decision as he took the fight on short notice, only finding out about the match a couple of weeks prior.

Despite the loss, Coach Justin Donally was happy with Parent’s cardio performance.

Nick Young had his first fight of the season in the adult male division.

Young had a tough fight with a guy who had many years of experience and was unable to get the win.

Young got a unanimous decision and was close to finishing the 3rd round but the fight ended before he could get a knockout.

Donally was overly pleased with Young’s performance.

“He was in the finals at the nationals last year, he came off a loss so it was good to get him back in there”, said Donally.

Coach Donally and his team will be heading to the BC Emerald Glove Tournament on November 16 and 17 in Nanaimo.