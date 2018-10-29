-5.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a fast-action game as the Flyers hosted the Grande Prairie Athletics on Saturday. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Flyers beat Athletics in first home game of the season
Sports

Flyers beat Athletics in first home game of the season

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a fast-action game as the Fort St. John Flyers hosted the Grande Prairie Athletics at the North Peace Arena on Saturday.

Before puck drop, the Flyers were presented with their 2017-18 NPHL Championship banner along with the Lawrence Cup.

At 3:29 into the first period, Joey Massingham scored a fast one into the Athletics net with an assist from Adam Horst and Rick Cleaver.

Then with 11:21 left in the period, Reid Campbell shot the puck into the net with help from Tanner LeSean and Joey Massingham making the score 2-0 for the Flyers.

Nearing the end of the first, at 42 seconds, Grande Prairie managed to get a goal into the Flyers net, making it 2-1 in favour of the Flyers at the end of the first.

Advertisement

In the second period, things got a little difficult for the Flyers as the Athletics tied the score at 2-2.  The play got quite physical as both teams battled over the puck.

With a power play advantage at 5:22 left in the period, Tanner LeSean scored a point on the Athletics with a feed from Reid Campbell and captain Jeff Shipton making the score 3-2.

The Flyers were able to maintain the lead as Steven Fast, made a goal at 30 seconds left on the clock with an assist from Robbie Sidhu and Jordan Gies making the score 4-2 at the end of the second.

Advertisement

At the start of the third, a penalty was given to the Athletics for having too many men on the ice.

Advertisement

At 3:24 into the period, the Flyers strengthened their lead as Tanner LeSean, with an assist from Joey Massingham and Lien Miller-Jeannotte, made another goal into the Athletics net setting the score at 5-2.

But the Athletics were not going to give up without a fight as they scored a point in a power play and then another goal at 13:05 left on the clock, making the score closer at 5-4.

At 9:38 left in the frame, Jordan Gies set the Flyers score 6-4 with an assist from Steven Fast and Robbie Sidhu.

Advertisement

Then Grande Prairie made the score closer by sending the puck into the net making it 6-5.

With 2:20 left in the third, the Athletics called for a time-out.

A decision was made within the final minute of play to pull the Athletics goalie as part of a last-ditch effort.

That effort proved not to be enough as the Flyers finished the game 6-5 over the Athletics.

Flyers coach Andrew Leriger says it was a great game for the team.

“It was a great game. Grande Prairie is a very skilled team, and we know what they bring – their speed, their physicality so we had to be on our game to do what we do best”, said Leriger.

Up next, the Flyers will be on the road as they continue to play the Athletics in Grande Prairie on November 3. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP looking for break and enter suspect
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies get another big win on the road

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies power play continued to perform in Grande Prairie with four...
Read more
Sports

Huskies raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have raised $1,456.45 at their home game on Wednesday...
Read more
Sports

Huskies to play at NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. Huskies, along with five other teams from the NWJHL, will be...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Huskies get another big win on the road

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies power play continued to perform in Grande Prairie with four goals in Saturday’s game. The Huskies...

Industrial natural gas users put backup plans in action ahead of...

NEB orders tighter safety measures at B.C. site of natural gas...

Old Fort residents could return home once new road is complete

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.