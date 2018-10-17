Flyers defeated at preseason game in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers had a difficult start to the preseason exhibition as they visited the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on Saturday.

The play was fast as the Flyers outshot the Canucks with 39-33 shots on goal but were not fast enough as the Canucks took an early lead in the game with 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Starting goaltender for the Flyers was Ty Gullickson.

In the second, Dawson Creek managed to score 2 goals, making the score four-nothing.

Then with less than 6 minutes to go, Flyers player Miller managed to get the Flyers on the board.

In period three, Unrah was placed as the Flyers’ goalie.

Throughout the third, the Flyers put up a fight managing to score two extra goals.

Unfortunately, these goals were not enough as the Canucks scored three points.

Overall, the Canucks defeated the Flyers 7-3.

“It was a pretty fast-paced game. Dawson Creek played well, we played pretty well. We missed a lot of pretty good chances”, said Paul van Nostrand, President of the Fort St. John Senior Flyers.

The Flyers are looking ahead as they will be hosting the Canucks in their first preseason home opener this Saturday, October 20 at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.