Flyers and Canucks went head-to-head in a game at the North Peace Arena on Friday.
Flyers rebound from Dawson Creek upset

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers had a tight exhibition game as they played host to the Dawson Creek Canucks on Saturday night.

On October 13, the Flyers did lose 7-3 to the Canucks during an exhibition game in Dawson Creek, but the Flyers made the rebound at home.

At 6:55 left in the first period, the Canucks did score a goal on the Flyers.

Then at 2:08, the Flyers Adam Horst scored a goal with an assist from Sam Bannon and Rick Cleaver, tieing the score at one.

Another goal for the Flyers was soon to follow as Jordan Harder scored one with a feed from Jaxon Glass, making the score 2-1.

With 31 seconds left in the first, the Canucks scored a goal making the game tied at 2-2 at the end of the period.

In the second period during a powerplay situation, Adam Horst made a shot into the Flyers’ net with an assist from Reid Campbell and Captain Jeff Shipton.

Then with 2:22 left in the second frame, the Canucks scored a goal making the score tied once again at the end of the period at 3-3.

In the third, Adam Horst scored on the Canucks, with an assist from Rick Cleaver and Ryan Forbes, making it a 4-3 lead.

Then later on in the third, the Canucks managed to take advantage of two powerplays making the score 5-4 over the Flyers.

But the Flyers were not going to give up, as at 2:15 left in the third Jordan Harder, with assists from Jaxon Glass and Tyrell Fenton, shot the puck into the net, making the score 5-5.

Then with 58 seconds left in the game Adam Horst, with an assist from Ryan Forbes, put another into the Canucks’ net, making the Flyers win the game 6-5.

Up next, the Flyers will be on the road to Grande Prairie to take on the Athletics on October 27. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Scott Brooks
