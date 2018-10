FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers will be taking on the Grande Prairie Athletics this Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Flyers played a tight exhibition game as they went on to beat the Dawson Creek Canucks 6-5.

The Flyers are looking for another win as they host the Athletics this Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

Prior to puck-drop, the Flyers will be raising their 2017-2018 NPHL Championship banner.

Game time is 8:30 p.m.