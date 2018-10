FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are sharpening their skates as they get ready to host the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks in another exhibition game.

Last week at a preseason game in Dawson Creek, the Flyers fell 7-3 to the Canucks.

The Flyers are looking forward to their first home game of the preseason as they aim to dominate the Canucks.

The next exhibition game is scheduled for October 20 at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.