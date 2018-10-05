Flyers unveil new jerseys for 60th Anniversary season

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers hockey club is turning 60 this year, and the team’s players will be looking especially sharp on the ice to mark the milestone.

At a press conference at the North Peace Arena last night, Flyers president Paul van Nostrand unveiled new jerseys for the team, the first new sweaters in over ten years.

The new jerseys feature some slight changes to the outgoing ones, including being made of lighter material, and featuring some slight changes to the pattern while keeping true to the Flyers’ colour scheme.

The team also unveiled a predominantly black third jersey, which the team will wear for two games this season.

The Flyers will be hosting the Coy Cup Championship in Fort St. John next March, which is only the second time the team has hosted the tournament. The last time was 25 years ago, in 1994.

Van Nostrand also announced that during the Coy Cup, the team will honour former player Robby Alexander, brother of fellow Flyers alumni and current Huskies head coach Gary Alexander, by retiring his #10 jersey and raising it to the rafters of the North Peace Arena.

“Something we’ve planned to do for quite some time now, we were just waiting for the right time,” said van Nostrand.

The new jerseys will be unveiled to fans during their first game of the North Peace Hockey League season in late October.

Advertisement