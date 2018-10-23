Former City employee to help oversee construction of new RCMP Detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will hire a former employee on a contract basis to manage construction of the new RCMP detachment.

The new building could cost upwards of $43 million. The City identified during the initial development of the building plans, they would need an internal manager to help oversee the project.

Jim Rogers, the former Director of Protective Services retired in July and expressed interest in consulting on the project after being a part of several building projects while working for the City including the new Fire Hall and the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The report presented to Council said, “A high-security clearance is required to work on an RCMP project such as this and it is important that the consultant has the internal operating knowledge of the City.”

Advertisement

The contract will cost the City only $51,250.