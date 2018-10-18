11.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Former premier Gordon Campbell speaks to the media at the W.A.C. Bennett Dam after announcing that the provincial government was resurrecting the idea of building the Site C Dam. Photo by BC Hydro
Home Canadian Press Former premier Campbell to probe costly Manitoba Hydro projects 
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Former premier Campbell to probe costly Manitoba Hydro projects 

Canadian Press

WINNIPEG, M.B. – The Manitoba government has hired former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell to review two major hydro projects that have added billions of dollars to the provincial debt.

Campbell will look at whether the Keeyask Generating Station and Bipole Three transmission line – projects built under the former NDP government – were based on sound economics.

Among the issues Campbell will investigate is whether the projects were built long before domestic demand required them, and on overly optimistic projections of export prices.

The transmission line and generating station have run over budget, and export prices for electricity have dropped since the projects were given the go-ahead a decade ago.

To help cover the cost, Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro has been asking for regulatory approval for annual rate increases of 7.9 percent.

Premier Brian Pallister first announced plans for the review last spring, and it will have a budget of $2.5 million.

Now that Campbell has been chosen to lead the review, a final report is expected by the end of next year.

Campbell is the chief executive officer of Hawksmuir International Partners. He was premier of British Columbia from 2001 to 2011, and served as Canada’s high commissioner to Great Britain from 2011 to 2016.

Advertisement
Advertisement

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleTrading in MEG mixed after it rejects Husky Energy’s hostile takeover bid
Next articleFlyers to play first home game of the preseason on October 20
Canadian Press

RECENT STORIES

News

Charlie Lake residents launch petition to get Site C reservoir logging trucks to change routes

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 100 residents in Charlie Lake have signed a petition asking BC Hydro to...
Read more
News

School District #60 asking residents to submit name ideas for new elementary school

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 is asking to residents to start submitting their ideas of what...
Read more
Canadian Press

Trading in MEG mixed after it rejects Husky Energy’s hostile takeover bid

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - MEG Energy Corp. shares rose, fell and rose again Thursday morning after it formally rejected a...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Trading in MEG mixed after it rejects Husky Energy’s hostile takeover...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - MEG Energy Corp. shares rose, fell and rose again Thursday morning after it formally rejected a hostile takeover offer from oilsands...
video

Two Minutes with the Candidates – Byron Stewart

Economy and environment go hand in hand, says natural resources minister

Fort St. John economy expected to grow

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.