Fort Nelson Community Forest application submitted to the Province

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation have formally submitted their Community Forest Agreement to the Province.

If approved by the Province, the agreement will allow the two communities to manage timber harvesting around Fort Nelson. The agreement would cover a radius of 100 kilometres around the community and would include over 200,000 hectares of timber harvesting land base.

The Fort Nelson Community Forest would allow the two communities the chance to restart the forest industry in the community.

Formal approval of the application is expected to take six to eight weeks. Once it has been approved the Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation would coordinate forest management activities to help develop this significant resource.