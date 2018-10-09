Fort St. John Burger King raises $2,500 for employee battling cancer

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Burger King restaurant in Fort St. John raised $2,500 to help one of its own last month.

15-year-old Alaya McCormick, who works at the restaurant, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects white blood cells known as lymphocytes.

Since her recent diagnosis, Alaya has had to travel to Vancouver, where she is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

Burger King owner Trevor Bolin said that the restaurant donated a portion of the proceeds from every Whopper sold on Wednesday, September 19th to the McCormick’s to help with their travel expenses.

Bolin said that in total, $2,500 was raised for Alaya during the fundraiser.

This past weekend, Alaya was in town between treatments and came into Burger King on Saturday, where she received a cheque for the money raised.

Bolin said the funds will be put in a savings account for Alaya, to go towards post-secondary tuition.