-3.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2015 Teco Taxi started to offer an accessible taxi cab in Fort St. John
Home News Fort St. John Cab companies apply to more cars on the road
News

Fort St. John Cab companies apply to more cars on the road

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council gave Teco Taxi and Fort St. John Cab’s conditional support to increase tax service in the Fort St. John.

On October 19, both Teco Taxi and Fort St. John Cab’s applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to increase taxi service by two vehicles.  The two companies are owned by the same person and operate a total of 17 taxi licences.

When a taxi company applies for more licences, the Passenger Transportation Board asks the Municipality for their input.

Councillor Byron Stewart put forward a motion that Council only support the expansion if the new taxi’s are wheelchair accessible.  Even with the motion, the Passenger Transportation Board doesn’t have to follow the City’s request.

Advertisement

Councillor Klassen was the only Councillor to vote against the motion.  Klassen said he couldn’t support the motion because the Passenger Transportation Board and the applicant didn’t provide any background information to support the request and gave the City of Fort St. John only five days to respond.  

City Manager Diane Hunter said one reason for the request could be the recently released Hara Report.  The Province of B.C. commissioned the Hara Report and look at what rideshare services like Uber would do to the taxi industry.  The report recommended adding over 200 cabs in communities outside the Lower Mainland.

Previous articleB.C. Hydro to restore power in Old Fort Monday evening
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Hydro to restore power in Old Fort Monday evening

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The lights are back on in the Old Fort.  Power was restored shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. FORT...
Read more
Canadian Press

NEB agrees to consider LNG Canada pipeline jurisdictional challenge

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board says it will consider a jurisdictional challenge of a pipeline approval that...
Read more
News

PRRD to allow residents to remove vehicles used for work from Old Fort

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District will start to issue permits to residents of the...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

PRRD to allow residents to remove vehicles used for work from...

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District will start to issue permits to residents of the Old Fort can remove work vehicles...

Alberta’s Notley proposes Ottawa get into the crude by rail business

Flyers rebound from Dawson Creek upset

Curling season to start on Tuesday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.