Fort St. John Cab companies apply to more cars on the road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council gave Teco Taxi and Fort St. John Cab’s conditional support to increase tax service in the Fort St. John.

On October 19, both Teco Taxi and Fort St. John Cab’s applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to increase taxi service by two vehicles. The two companies are owned by the same person and operate a total of 17 taxi licences.

When a taxi company applies for more licences, the Passenger Transportation Board asks the Municipality for their input.

Councillor Byron Stewart put forward a motion that Council only support the expansion if the new taxi’s are wheelchair accessible. Even with the motion, the Passenger Transportation Board doesn’t have to follow the City’s request.

Councillor Klassen was the only Councillor to vote against the motion. Klassen said he couldn’t support the motion because the Passenger Transportation Board and the applicant didn’t provide any background information to support the request and gave the City of Fort St. John only five days to respond.

City Manager Diane Hunter said one reason for the request could be the recently released Hara Report. The Province of B.C. commissioned the Hara Report and look at what rideshare services like Uber would do to the taxi industry. The report recommended adding over 200 cabs in communities outside the Lower Mainland.