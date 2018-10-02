Fort St. John City Council All Candidates forum tonight

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Join 100.1 Moose FM, the Alaska Highway News, and CJDC-TV at the Lido Theatre tonight (October 2) as candidates for Fort St. John city council debate the issues facing the city over the next four years.

Twelve candidates have put their names forward for six council seats and will debate their ideas on the progress they want to see made by 2022, and how they plan to get there. The forum promises to be a mix of policy and personality, with topics on the economy and development, taxes and social challenges, the arts and sports, and plenty more to help voters get to know the candidates.

“After hosting separate forums for candidates in past elections, we’ve partnered to maximize our resources to cover this year’s race for council, and ensure residents get out to the polls,” said 100.1 Moose FM news director Chris Newton.

Newton will moderate the debate with Matt Preprost, managing editor of the Alaska Highway News.

The event is open to the public and free to attend, and questions will be taken from the audience.

“We’re challenging candidates to bring forward their opinions on the last four years of city development, and their ideas for the next four,” said Preprost.

The debate will be broadcast live on Facebook through Alaska Highway News, Moose FM/EnergeticCity.ca, and CJDC-TV. It will also be broadcast live on the radio through 100.1 Moose FM and 98.5 Sun FM.

Voter turnout in the 2014 election was just 15 percent in Fort St. John, the lowest of all municipalities in British Columbia.

The forum is being sponsored by the BC Northern Real Estate Board and Lido Theatre, with support from the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a candidate meet and greet, with the debate to begin at 7 p.m. Seats can be reserved by calling the Lido at 250-785-3011.

The election will be held October 20, with advanced voting opportunities on October 10 and 17. Voting will take place at the Fort St. John Legion from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.