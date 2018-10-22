Curling season to start on Tuesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The curling season in Fort St. John is set to begin on October 23, following some major delays.

As reported in an earlier article, the delay was due to a leak found in one of the tanks during ice preparations causing the start of the season to be pushed to a later date.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club, said the season will start tomorrow with the ladies’ game and then with the men and mix games on Thursday.

“Going forward, I think it’s going to be just fine and hopefully we can have a really good curling season after all the hiccups that have happened”.

For more information about participating in the 2018/2019 contact the club at (250) 785-2037