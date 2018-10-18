18.2 C
A filled room listened to the State of the Economy Forum on Tuesday night. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Fort St. John economy expected to grow

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A large audience filled the ballroom at the Pomeroy Hotel Tuesday night as they intently listened to the State of the Economy Forum put on by the Chamber of Commerce and the North Peace Savings and Credit Union.

The forum, hosted by Helmut Pastrick chief economist of Central 1 Credit Union, showed the current and future forecast of the provincial and Peace Region economy.

Within the Province of B.C., climate change may have an effect on the future of the economy, particularly in oil production, fishing and forestry.

Pastrick also talked about the positive impact that the new LNG Project would have on the local economy.

Pastrick says that with this new project, the Fort St. John economy will continue to grow in 2019 and will remain stable in terms of employment.

Also examined at the forum was the effects that the national and international market will have on the economy.

Watch the entire presentation below.

Scott Brooks

