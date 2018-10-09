Fort St. John Flyers Release Season Schedule

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are getting ready for the 2018 season with an exhibition game as they hit the road to Dawson Creek to take on the Canucks. This first exhibition game will take place on October 13 at the Chetwynd Rec Centre.

The first home game for the Flyers, in pre-season action, is October 20 as they host the Canucks.

The first game of the regular season for the Flyers is October 27 as they host Grande Prairie.

There is one change to this year’s 2018-19 NPHL season schedule. The change to the schedule will include the elimination of Tuesday games, with an addition of 1 Wednesday game. This is the first time in over 60 years that the NPHL has scheduled no games for Tuesday.

In total, the 2018-19 NPHL season will compromise of 78 games.