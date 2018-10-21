11.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Photo: File Photo
Home Election Fort St. John has two new Councillors
ElectionNews

Fort St. John has two new Councillors

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John will have two new Councillors.  Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky have been elected and will join incumbents Gord Klassen, Lilia Hansen, Byron Stewart and Trevor Bolin.

Bruce Christensen and Larry Evans did not get re-elected.

Mayor Ackerman will serve as Mayor for another four years as she was re-elected by acclamation.

Chris Newton spoke with Mayor Ackerman and Councillor Trevor Bolin

Advertisement

Chris Newton spoke to the person with the most votes Becky Grimsrud


Fort St. John

CandidatePositionVotesElected
Tony ZabinskyCouncillor1372x
Byron StewartCouncillor1501x
Gord KlassenCouncillor1511x
Justin JonesCouncillor673
Jim HarrisCouncillor886
Gabor HarisCouncillor296
Lilia HansenCouncillor1557x
Becky GrimsrudCouncillor1718x
Chuck FowlerCouncillor1061
Larry EvansCouncillor1324
Bruce ChristensenCouncillor1162
Trevor BolinCouncillor1361x
Lori AckermanMayorX

Previous articleDale Bumstead remains Mayor of Dawson Creek
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Election

Dale Bumstead remains Mayor of Dawson Creek

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dale Bumstead will remain the Mayor of Dawson Creek.  Bumstead received 1,780 votes compared to 291...
Read more
News

Power could be restored to the Old Fort next week

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro will build two power lines into the Old Fort.   Work has already...
Read more
News

PRRD says geotechnical report to determine long-term plan for Old Fort expected late next week

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says it is waiting to receive a geotechnical report...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Election

ELECTION DAY – Polls now open across Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Today is voting day.  The polls are now open for the municipal election across B.C.  Polls will be open...

Get to know the two candidates vying to be the next...

Ministry says construction beginning on temporary road access to Old Fort

Disaster Financial Assistance available for Old Fort residents

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.