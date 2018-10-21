Fort St. John has two new Councillors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John will have two new Councillors. Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky have been elected and will join incumbents Gord Klassen, Lilia Hansen, Byron Stewart and Trevor Bolin.

Bruce Christensen and Larry Evans did not get re-elected.

Mayor Ackerman will serve as Mayor for another four years as she was re-elected by acclamation.

Chris Newton spoke with Mayor Ackerman and Councillor Trevor Bolin

Chris Newton spoke to the person with the most votes Becky Grimsrud



