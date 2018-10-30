Foundation structure for Site C hydroelectric project in B.C. completed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The foundation for Site C hydroelectric project has been completed.

Acciona says the 70-metre high foundation structure is solid enough to support the 1,100-megawatt power plant and spillways.

The company leading the construction for contractor Peace River Hydro Partners says a permanent network of roads, a temporary access bridge, drainage and debris handling facilities to and from the site have also been completed.

The contract was valued at $1.75 billion.

The dam, the third across the Peace River, will flood an 83-kilometre stretch of valley west of Fort St. John.

Advertisement

When complete, BC Hydro estimates Site C will provide enough power to heat and light as many as 450,000 homes a year.