Fraser re-elected as mayor of Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – Rob Fraser has been re-elected as mayor of the District of Taylor.

Fraser finished this year’s municipal election with 308 votes, while the District’s former community services director and challenger Laura Prosko got 89 votes.

Three of the four incumbent members of council were also re-elected: Brent Taillefer, Betty Ponto, and Dave Lueneberg, while George Barker chose not to run in this year’s election.

Taillefer got 338 votes, Ponto received 317 votes, and Lueneberg got 270 votes.

Joining the three incumbents is newcomer Michelle Turnbull, who beat the lone other newcomer in the race for the fifth seat on District Council, Sherry Davies.

“It was a very good evening”, said Fraser.

“It was a little painful counting the ballots, it took a long time. We may need to look at going to an electronic system for next time”.

Turnbull received 290 votes, while Davies finished with 134 votes.

In total, there were 402 ballots cast.

Here are the election results.