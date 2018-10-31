4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Sports FSJ Curling Club Open-speil this Saturday
Sports

FSJ Curling Club Open-speil this Saturday

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting their Open-speil this Saturday at the curling club.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club, says it will be a night full of activity.

“There will be cash prizes. There is going to be a buffet and dance featuring the Sweetwater Band, so it will be a really good time”, said Mitchell.

The Open-spiel takes place Saturday, November 3 at the Fort St. John Curling Club with the buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the dance at 8:30 p.m.

Banquet Tickets are $25.00 and are available at the door or by calling 250-785-2037

Advertisement
Previous articleCanadian and British Parliaments to take on Facebook CEO
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Predators have successful weekend in exhibition series

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Predators female hockey team had quite the weekend as they went...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies perform well this weekend in Volleyball

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend for Grizzlies Volleyball with the senior teams at the Comp...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers played doubleheader in Fort McMurray

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NEBC Yukon Trackers played a doubleheader against the Barons in Fort McMurray over...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP search for suspect after fatal hit and run

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit and run in the city on Monday. On...

Last Greyhound Bus leaves Dawson Creek

Province could remove 400,000 cubic metres of timber to protect Caribou

Province set to increase high risk driver penalities

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.