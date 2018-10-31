FSJ Curling Club Open-speil this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club will be hosting their Open-speil this Saturday at the curling club.

Trudy Mitchell, General Manager of the Fort St. John Curling Club, says it will be a night full of activity.

“There will be cash prizes. There is going to be a buffet and dance featuring the Sweetwater Band, so it will be a really good time”, said Mitchell.

The Open-spiel takes place Saturday, November 3 at the Fort St. John Curling Club with the buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the dance at 8:30 p.m.

Banquet Tickets are $25.00 and are available at the door or by calling 250-785-2037

Advertisement