FSJ Loves Family week starts today with event at Home Hardware

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over thirty family-friendly events will be happening around the Energetic City starting Saturday, as the Family Friendly Coalition hosts FSJ Loves Families Week.

The coalition, which is comprised of Success by 6, the Children First Initiative, and others are organizing the event, which goes from October 6th to 13th. The week will kick-off today in coordination with the Fort St. John Fire Department’s fire safety week.

The Fort St. John Fire Department will host their event Saturday at Home Hardware that will include a smokehouse, bouncy slide, BBQ and fire trucks.

For the rest of FSJ Loves Families week, all of the events are either completely free or incredibly low priced. A full list of events can be found here:

