Fort St. John
Friday, October 19, 2018
General municipal elections take place tomorrow
ElectionNews

General municipal elections take place tomorrow

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2018 General Municipal Elections will take place tomorrow, October 20.

In Fort St. John, there are 12 candidates vying to fill six seats on city council.

In Taylor, there are five candidates looking to fill council seats, with two mayoral candidates in the running.

Voting for the municipal elections will take place at the Fort St. John Legion and at the Community Hall in Taylor, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting for School District Trustees will be taking place at various locations across the district.

Here is a list of locations of where you can vote for School Trustees:

  • Zone 1 – Cecil Lake, Goodlow and Clayhurst – poll at Cecil Lake Community Hall
  • Zone 2 – Prespatou, Buick, Rose Prairie, Doig River First Nation, Blueberry River First Nation, North Pine, Montney and Wonowon – poll at Upper Pine School
  • Zone 5 Rural Poll – Upper Halfway, Halfway River First Nation, Wonowon (west), Charlie Lake, Pink Mountain, and north of Mile 225 on the Alaska Highway – poll at Charlie Lake Elementary School
  • Zone 5 – Residents of Fort St John – poll at the Royal Canadian Legion

Learn more about the candidates running in Fort St. John, by clicking here.

Candidates running for Fort St. John council in the 2018 municipal elections:
Trevor Bolin (incumbent)
Gord Klassen (incumbent)
Larry Evans (incumbent)
Bruce Christensen (incumbent)
Byron Stewart (incumbent)
Lilia Hansen (incumbent)
Tony Zabinsky
Justin Jones
Chuck Fowler
Jim Harris
Gabor Harris
Becky Grimsrud

District of Taylor council candidates in the 2018 municipal elections:
Rob Fraser (Mayoral incumbent)
Laura Prosko (Mayoral candidate)
Betty Ponto (incumbent)
Brent Taillefer (Incumbent)
Dave Lueneberg (Incumbent)
Sherry Davies
Michelle Turnbull

School District Trustees running in the 2018 municipal elections.

Trustee Electoral Area 1:
Melanie Edwards; Cecil Lake, BC
Madeleine Lehmann; Cecil Lake, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 2:
David Christie; Taylor, BC
David Scott – Moncrieff; Fort St. John, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 3:
Nicole Gillis; Hudson’s Hope, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 4:
Ida Campbell; Taylor, BC

Trustee Electoral Area 5:
Erin Evans; Fort St. John, BC
Helen Norma Gilbert; Fort St. John, BC
Darrell Pasichnyk; Fort St. John, BC
Jeff Richert; Fort St. John, BC
Bill Snow; Fort St. John, BC

