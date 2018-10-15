12.9 C
A photo of one of the victims of Sunday's explosion west of Chetwynd. Photo by GoFundMe.
GoFundMe campaign set up for two men injured in weekend explosion near Chetwynd

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the two men who were injured in an explosion at a pump house near Chetwynd over the weekend.

The two men sustained serious injuries in the explosion, which occurred inside a water pump station at the Aspen Trailer Park in the Wildmare Subdivision, approximately 8 kilometres west of Chetwynd.

The pair, identified in the campaign as Devon and Benton Widdicombe, were transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to receive treatment at Vancouver General Hospital’s burn unit.

A spokesperson with Worksafe BC was not able to offer any additional details about the explosion, only saying that the incident remains under investigation.

“Rebecca (Devon’s wife) and John (Devon and Benton’s dad) are with them,” the campaign states. “Both Rebecca and Devon’s moms are taking care of their 4 children, so that Rebecca can be in Vancouver. Most people know how amazing Devon is and how is always willing to help other people. Any prayers, positive thoughts or help is greatly appreciated, as their families navigate this difficult time. Devon and Benton could be in Vancouver for several weeks.”

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $7,090 of its $5,000 goal.

The campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/devon-and-benton-widdicombe?fbclid=IwAR2oNkk5cqzdyg08cw4LwZONHJdKGFVZjYHho8tt4WjWJZ_14-EB7GHFvgs

