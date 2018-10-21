GoFundMe Campaign started for residents of the Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over $5,000 has already been raised in a GoFundMe campaign for residents of the Old Fort.

Fort St. John resident Kristi Pimm started the fundraiser on Friday. “I’ve seen first hand, I’ve been down to the Old Fort, I’ve helped some people move some of their personal belongings. I’ve talked to some people and know that some people are in financial hardship.”

Pimm says this money will go directly to those who are struggling financially because of the landslide. The funds will be distributed based on financial need.

The Province announced on Friday the Disaster Financial Assistance program is now available for residents of the Old Fort, but it only helps those who have had their homes damaged. At this point, only one house has been damaged, and the Provincial program will only provide up to $300,000.

MP Zimmer and Kristi Pimm recorded the following video about the GoFundMe Campaign.