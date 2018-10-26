2.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 26, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Canadian Press Government support for energy sector growth urgently needed, says bank CEO
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Government support for energy sector growth urgently needed, says bank CEO

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – The CEO of the Royal Bank says the oil and gas sector is poised to deliver billions of dollars in new revenue to Canadian governments over the next decade by meeting growing global energy demand but it can’t do it without urgently needed support.

Dave McKay, who has previously taken Ottawa to task over Canada’s lagging tax competitiveness with the U.S., says a new RBC study suggests that Canadian governments could earn an extra $195 billion in revenues between now and 2030 with the right kind of energy development.

He adds that with support for advances in technology, the industry could reduce the growth of greenhouse gas emissions by a third in the same period.

In a speech before a sold-out audience in the heart of the oilpatch in downtown Calgary, McKay says he supports carbon taxes if they help industry find new technologies to cut emissions.

However, he wouldn’t comment later when reporters asked for his opinion of Ottawa’s announcement this week that it plans to return 90 percent of its carbon tax to individuals with tax rebates while the rest will be parcelled out to small businesses, colleges, schools and hospitals.

Advertisement

The federal carbon tax on fossil fuels is to be imposed as of April 1 on four provinces, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick, where governments have failed to adopt their own equivalent taxes.

“While we support the principle of revenue-neutral carbon pricing, we’re concerned that too much is floated into general government spending, rather than be invested in cleaner and more competitive energy production,” McKay said during his speech.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Advertisement
Previous articleFormer Fort St. John resident ordered to be deported over Facebook posts
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Former Fort St. John resident ordered to be deported over Facebook posts

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A British Columbia man has been deemed inadmissible to Canada for being a security risk based...
Read more
News

Hunter pleads guilty after shooting deer on cultivated land

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - One man has plead guilty after shooting a white-tailed deer and coyote near Fort St....
Read more
News

MLA and MP share stories of the Old Fort in Ottawa and Victoria

Sydney Reid -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While residents of the Old Fort wait for a draft geotechnical report from Westrek...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

MLA and MP share stories of the Old Fort in Ottawa...

Sydney Reid -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While residents of the Old Fort wait for a draft geotechnical report from Westrek Geotechnical Services, local politicians shared...

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

City of Fort St. John receives two cannabis retail applications

Huskies to play at NWJHL Showcase

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.