Grande Prairie RCMP search for suspect after fatal hit and run

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit and run in the city on Monday.

On Monday, October 29, 2018, at approximately 10:18 p.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a serious collision at the intersection of 100 Street and 68 Avenue. A white Ford F350 collided with a small Volkswagen.

A 26-year-old male from the Edmonton area was transported to hospital but died as a result of his injuries. He was the lone occupant of the Volkswagen.

The driver of the Ford F350 fled the area on foot in the Patterson area. He is described as:

Caucasian

Male

Black clothing

Possibly with an injured arm as well as other injuries

Police Dog Services attended the scene and searched for the male however he was not located.

The investigation has revealed that the Ford F350 was reported stolen out of Grande Prairie on October 15, 2018. Before the collision, police encountered the suspect vehicle driving erratically on 116 Street. A traffic stop was initiated by police, and the vehicle failed to stop. In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not engaged further by police.

Grande Prairie RCMP is appealing for the public’s assistance to identify and locate the suspect responsible for this crime. RCMP encourage anyone with information on this crime to come forward. Even the smallest piece of information about events leading up to the collision, the collision itself or the period following the collision may be valuable to the investigation.

If you have information, please call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

