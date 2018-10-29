-6.2 C
Staff at Casey's Pub dressed in costume for the Old Fort Fundraiser Halloween Party. Photo by Casey's Pub.
Great turnout for Old Fort Fundraiser

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an excellent turnout for the Old Fort Fundraiser Halloween Party at Casey’s Pub on Friday night.

The event, hosted by St. John Advertising and Promotions and Casey’s Pub, raised more than $8,000 in support for the Old Fort evacuees.

Julie Roach-Burns, of St. John Advertising and Promotions says the party was fantastic in terms of the showing of support for the Old Fort residents.

“We had a good turnout for the live auction. The fundraiser went well. MP Bob Zimmer came out, and Jeff Garrison was there too”, said Roach-Burns.

Roach-Burns says Casey’s Pub raised $575 from the sale of the night’s special of supreme nachos and that will be donated in the form of gift certificates.

The next step for the fundraiser is to distribute the money raised from the party to the residents affected by the landslide.

Scott Brooks
