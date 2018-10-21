8.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Supplied photos
Home Election Grimsrud and Zabinsky are elected in Fort St. John
ElectionNews

Grimsrud and Zabinsky are elected in Fort St. John

Chris Newton
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Becky Grimsrud and Tony Zabinsky are the two newest members of Fort St. John City Council.

Grimsrud received the most votes of all 12 candidates running, garnering 1,718 votes. Zabinsky received the fifth-highest vote total, getting 1,372 votes.

After the results were read, Grimsrud said “I’m honoured that the City has chosen me to represent them. I know I have a steep learning curve ahead of me, but I’m excited to start on this journey.”

Councillors Trevor Bolin, Byron Stewart, Gord Klassen and Lilia Hansen were also re-elected.  Incumbent councillors Bruce Christensen and Larry Evans did not receive enough votes to continue for another four years.

Here are the full results

Fort St. John

CandidatePositionVotesElected
Tony ZabinskyCouncillor1372x
Byron StewartCouncillor1501x
Gord KlassenCouncillor1511x
Justin JonesCouncillor673
Jim HarrisCouncillor886
Gabor HarisCouncillor296
Lilia HansenCouncillor1557x
Becky GrimsrudCouncillor1718x
Chuck FowlerCouncillor1061
Larry EvansCouncillor1324
Bruce ChristensenCouncillor1162
Trevor BolinCouncillor1361x
Lori AckermanMayorX

A total of 2,861 votes were cast, which is up from 2014 but is still a relatively low turnout of only 20 percent.

Mayor Ackerman was on hand for the announcement of the votes and gave her thoughts on the election results.

“It’s tough for those who were seeking re-election and were not re-elected. There’s a lot of mixed emotions here, but we move forward. Council is one body and members come and go, so we’ll be fine. I’ve already told Tony and Becky that there’s a lot of information, they’re going to have a bit of a steep learning curve because we’ve spent the last two years planning and preparing for the growth that LNG will bring.”

The final council meeting that will feature outgoing councillors Evans and Christiansen is this Monday, October 22nd.

Zabimsky and Grimsrud will be sworn in as councillors at the regular council meeting on Monday, November 5th.

