News

Groundwater licence permits for non-domestic use will be required next year

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The provincial govnerment announced today that changes to B.C.’s Water Sustainability Act mean that residents who are using groundwater for non-domestic uses on their property will be required to submit a groundwater-licence application by March 1, 2019.

To help groundwater users learn about the requirements, a series of six open houses will be held explaining the groundwater-licence application process.

Groundwater-licensing open houses are from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.  They will be taking place October 23 in Fort St. John, October 24 in Dawson Creek and in Fort Nelson on October 25.

Staff from FrontCounter BC, along with water allocation staff, will be on hand to answer questions and ensure that applications are ready to submit.

Residents can also call FrontCounter BC in Fort St. John directly at (250) 787-3415. Drop-ins are also welcome.

A groundwater licence protects water users during droughts and helps ensure the sustainable management of local water resources.

For registration and for more information, you can visit http://www.frontcounterbc.gov.bc.ca/

Scott Brooks

