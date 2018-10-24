Halloween Party to support Old Fort this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Support for the Old Fort residents is continuing to pour in from the community.

This Friday night, there will be a Halloween Party in support of the Old Fort residents affected by the landslide.

This event is co-sponsored by St. John Advertising and Promotions and Casey’s Pub.

Julie Roach-Burns, general manager of St. John Advertising and Promotions said, “It will be admission by donation and all of the money raised is going towards the Old Fort evacuees”.

Roach-Burns added, “There is going to be door prizes throughout the night and we’re going to have a live auction starting at 10:00. We’ve got some nice big ticket items donated that will be auctioned off”.

The Old Fort Fundraiser Halloween Party is taking place this Friday at Casey’s Pub. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with live entertainment by guest band Adam Winn starting at 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to help out by donating auction items or have any questions, you can contact Casey’s Pub at 250-329-9716.