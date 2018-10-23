Hospital Foundation starts annual Be an Angel campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council proclaimed November Be an Angel month to help the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation kick off their annual fundraiser.

At Monday’s Council meeting, Council approved the proclamation as the foundation works to raise $250,000 between now and the end of the year. The fundraising kicks off with the annual gala dinner at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre on November 3. Tickets are available now by calling the Foundation at 250-261-7563.

Throughout the month of November, donations are collected to support the purchase of much-needed medical equipment that enhances patient comfort and care at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facility. Many residents receive a call to action in the mail on the week of October 17th, residents can return the slip with a donation by mail, or our “Be an Angel” donation boxes will be at your local financial institution during the month of November.

Foundation Director Niki Hedges also stopped by Moose FM on Monday to share exciting news about the 15th annual Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose.

At the end of November, Moose FM will hold their 15th annual Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose. This annual three-day fundraiser will be held at Murray GM in 2018 and proceeds from that event will go to purchase a portable ultrasound machine that helps diagnose patients during any emergency trauma. Pembina Pipelines has also agreed to match every Light a Moose donation up to $25,000. Light a Moose will be held from November 28 to 30.