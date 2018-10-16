19.2 C
Volunteers lining up on October 15 to help the Old Fort residents. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Huge volunteer support for Old Fort Residents

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Support filled the foyer at the Evangel Downtown Church last night as volunteers signed up to assist with those displaced from the Old Fort landslide.

A wide range of services is being offered to help those in need, such as free meals to free legal services.
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament, and Jeff Garrison are looking to build a team of 400 volunteers to help assist those trying to move items from their homes.
As of October 15, 15 boats are available for rescue and the Fort St. John Fire Fighters’ Association is committing 20 volunteers for manpower.
“Everybody’s got something they can do for somebody”, stresses Garrison.
Zimmer says the list will be handed over to the Peace River Regional District Emergency Operations Centre to determine where volunteers are needed most.
If you wish to help out in any way possible, call 250-784-3200.

