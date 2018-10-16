4.5 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gord Humphrey posing with his boat at the World Jet Boat Races in Mexico. Photo by Peace Country River Rats Facebook page
Home Sports Humphrey and Wolsey perform well at World Jet Boat Races in Mexico
Sports

Humphrey and Wolsey perform well at World Jet Boat Races in Mexico

Scott Brooks

Fort St. John, B.C. – Competition was fast and furious at the week-long World Jet Boat Races in Mexico.

Gord Humphrey and Trapper Wolsey, members of the Peace Country River Rats, had an excellent start to the championships in the Unlimited class and CX class.

On Saturday’s finals in the Unlimited Class, Humphrey placed second in the race with, fellow Canadians, Chad Burns in first and Rob Chrunynk in third.

In the CX class finals, Wolsey narrowly won first place.

The race started on the Rio Balsas River in Altamirano and finished on the Rio Balsas bay in Lázaro Cárdenas; a total of 772 kilometres was involved for the final race.

Overall, four Canadians took part in this year’s World Jet Boat Races.

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleSamples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Bantam Trackers have a good weekend at season opener in Canal Flats

Scott Brooks -
Canal Flats, B.C. - The North East Zone Bantam Trackers hit the road over the weekend to Canal Flats...
Read more
Sports

Fivestar boxers start season off on the right foot in Grande Prairie

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - It was a good start for the members of the Fivestar Boxing Academy at a...
Read more
Sports

Huskies will wear pink in support of Women’s Cancer Awareness

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. - With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fort St. John Huskies will be...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Man arrested near Spirit River after series of gun battles last...

Adam Reaburn -
SPIRIT RIVER, A.B. – One man is in custody after allegedly trespassing on a rural property near Spirit River and getting into an altercation...

First residents allowed back into the Old Fort temporarily

Alberta NDP demands Opposition detail planned cuts to regulations, labour rules

Bantam Trackers have a good weekend at season opener in Canal...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.