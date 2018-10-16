Humphrey and Wolsey perform well at World Jet Boat Races in Mexico

Fort St. John, B.C. – Competition was fast and furious at the week-long World Jet Boat Races in Mexico.

Gord Humphrey and Trapper Wolsey, members of the Peace Country River Rats, had an excellent start to the championships in the Unlimited class and CX class.

On Saturday’s finals in the Unlimited Class, Humphrey placed second in the race with, fellow Canadians, Chad Burns in first and Rob Chrunynk in third.

In the CX class finals, Wolsey narrowly won first place.

The race started on the Rio Balsas River in Altamirano and finished on the Rio Balsas bay in Lázaro Cárdenas; a total of 772 kilometres was involved for the final race.

Overall, four Canadians took part in this year’s World Jet Boat Races.