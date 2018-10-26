2.2 C
News

Hunter pleads guilty after shooting deer on cultivated land

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One man has plead guilty after shooting a white-tailed deer and coyote near Fort St. John on cultivated land.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigated a complaint from 2015 and through the investigation, discovered the male shot a white-tailed deer from a maintained road on cultivated land without permission.  The investigation also revealed the male killed a coyote and the white-tailed deer while suspended.

The male received a $2,000 fine and a two-year hunting prohibition.  If you are aware of violations call the RAPP line (1-877-952-7277).

