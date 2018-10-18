Huskies fall to Vipers in Sexsmith

SEXSMITH, A.B. – The Huskies played a tough game as they battled against the Vipers Wednesday in Sexsmith.

At seven minutes into the game, Cooper Wilms, with assistance from Jared Winkel and Jared Loewen, scored a goal for the Huskies.

Less than a minute after the first goal, Chase Gregory managed to send the puck into the Vipers net with assistance from Logan Kimmie and Dawson Philips, making the score 2-0.

Then with 5:35 into the first period, Geoff Dick fired the puck into the Vipers net with assistance from Winkel and Wilms, sending the score to 3-0.

Jeremy Clothier, general manager of the Huskies, says they had complete control of the game in the first period.

But in the second period, things started to change for the Huskies as the Vipers began to play catch-up.

With 10 minutes left of the period, the Vipers’ Blain Moskalyk scored one into the Huskies net with assistance from defenceman Quinten Shofner.

Another point for the Vipers was soon to follow as Mikal Chalifoux made an unassisted goal, making the score 3-2.

Then with a little more than four minutes left of the second frame, Ashtyn Coleman shot the puck into the Huskies net with assistance from Larry Yellowknee and Mikal Chalifoux making the score tied at three.

In period three, during a power play, the Vipers took the lead as Payton Lappenbush, with assistance from Max McNeil and Thomas Lavalley, scored a point on the Huskies.

The game ended with the Vipers winning 4-3 over the Huskies.

“We didn’t play a full 60 minutes of hockey like we need to, to be successful in our league. Whenever you take a night off or half a night off, you give the opposition a chance to win a hockey game which happened to us last night. We played well for 40 minutes, took 20 minutes off and it cost us two points in the standings”, said Clothier.

The Huskies will be on the road this weekend as they head to Dawson Creek on Saturday to take on the Jr. Canucks, followed by a game on Sunday against the JDA Country Kings in Grande Prairie.