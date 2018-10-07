Huskies get a big win at home over Sexsmith

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies dominated in their game Saturday night at the North Peace Arena.

The final score was 8-2 for the Huskies with goals from Dawson Phillips, Nolan Legace, Jared Loewen, Matthew Apsassin and two goals each from Gary Loewen and Cody Brodhagen.

The Huskies will play Sexsmith again on October 17 when they travel to Sexsmith. The next home game for the Huskies is October 24 when they host Dawson Creek.

