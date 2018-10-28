-3.2 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Huskies received their championship rings before the Friday October 6 game. Photo by FSJ Huskies
Home Sports Huskies get another big win on the road
Sports

Huskies get another big win on the road

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies power play continued to perform in Grande Prairie with four goals in Saturday’s game.

The Huskies were in Grande Prairie, and they started the game with a power play goal from Gary Loewen about 9 minutes into the first period. In the second period, the Huskies scored two more goals on the power play, one from Matthew Apsassin and Jeridyn Loewen.

The Pups continued to dominate in the third period with three more goals including a fourth on the power play. Goals in the third came from Gary Loewen, Jared Loewen and Nolan Legace. The JDA Kings were finally able to get on the board with two goals of their own from Blake Gillingham.

The final score was 6-2 for the Huskies. The Huskies will be back on Dawson Creek next Friday for another game with the Junior Canucks, and then the Huskies will host Dawson Creek the next night in Fort St. John.

Previous articleIndustrial natural gas users put backup plans in action ahead of winter shortage
Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have raised $1,456.45 at their home game on Wednesday...
Read more
Sports

Huskies to play at NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. Huskies, along with five other teams from the NWJHL, will be...
Read more
Sports

Trackers look to maintain 6-0 standing

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a bit of a break, the Northeast B.C./Yukon Midget Trackers are hitting the...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

John Te Bulte receives EMS Exemplary Service Medal

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Paramedic John Te Bulte recently received the EMS Exemplary Service Medal. Te Bulte received the medal in...

Rental vacancy rates drop in Fort St. John says Smook

Government support for energy sector growth urgently needed, says bank CEO

Former Fort St. John resident ordered to be deported over Facebook...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.