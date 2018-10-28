Huskies get another big win on the road

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies power play continued to perform in Grande Prairie with four goals in Saturday’s game.

The Huskies were in Grande Prairie, and they started the game with a power play goal from Gary Loewen about 9 minutes into the first period. In the second period, the Huskies scored two more goals on the power play, one from Matthew Apsassin and Jeridyn Loewen.

The Pups continued to dominate in the third period with three more goals including a fourth on the power play. Goals in the third came from Gary Loewen, Jared Loewen and Nolan Legace. The JDA Kings were finally able to get on the board with two goals of their own from Blake Gillingham.

The final score was 6-2 for the Huskies. The Huskies will be back on Dawson Creek next Friday for another game with the Junior Canucks, and then the Huskies will host Dawson Creek the next night in Fort St. John.