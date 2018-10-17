19 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Huskies received their championship rings before the Friday October 6 game. Photo by FSJ Huskies
Home Sports Huskies hit the road to take on Vipers
Sports

Huskies hit the road to take on Vipers

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are hitting the road tonight as they visit the Sexsmith Vipers as part of regular season action.

At their home game, on October 6, the Huskies scored goals in all three periods defeating the Vipers 8-2.

At the last game in Viper territory, the Huskies lost 6-0.

The Huskies are currently standing at 2-2-0.

Tonight’s game takes place at the Sexsmith Arena, with the puck drop at 8 p.m.

The next home game for the Huskies is October 24 when they host Dawson Creek.

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleOilsands target MEG formally rejects Husky Energy’s $3.3 billion takeover bid
Scott Brooks

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Lots of volleyball action for the NPSS Grizzlies

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies as Senior Volleyball took on some...
Read more
Sports

Midget Trackers sitting 6-0 to start the season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C./Yukon Midget Trackers had a triumphant game as they dominated the Fort...
Read more
Sports

Flyers defeated at preseason game in Dawson Creek

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Flyers had a difficult start to the preseason exhibition as...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Geologists say no recent movement has occurred above most homes in...

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Geologists that have been contracted by the Peace River Regional District in its response to the landslide above the...

PRRD opening Resiliency Centre for Old Fort evacuees tomorrow

Lots of volleyball action for the NPSS Grizzlies

Dates set for murder trial of man accused of murdering Pamela...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.