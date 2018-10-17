Huskies hit the road to take on Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are hitting the road tonight as they visit the Sexsmith Vipers as part of regular season action.

At their home game, on October 6, the Huskies scored goals in all three periods defeating the Vipers 8-2.

At the last game in Viper territory, the Huskies lost 6-0.

The Huskies are currently standing at 2-2-0.

Tonight’s game takes place at the Sexsmith Arena, with the puck drop at 8 p.m.

The next home game for the Huskies is October 24 when they host Dawson Creek.