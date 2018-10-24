Huskies hope to continue winning streak tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are getting ready for tonight’s game as they host the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks.

On Saturday, when they played in Dawson Creek, the Huskies beat the Canucks 4-2.

Then on Sunday, the Huskies continued their winning streak as they won 5-4 in a tight game against the JDA Kings in Grande Prairie.

Currently, the Huskies are standing at 7-4-3 in the season.

The Huskies hope to continue this winning streak as they take on the Canucks tonight in a special Breast Cancer Awareness game at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.